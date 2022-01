Bashir El-Rufai and his wife, Nwakego, have welcomed a set of twins, IGBERETV reports.

Bashir who is one of the sons of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, shared the news on his Twitter handle.

”Alhamdulillah. My wife just gave birth to beautiful identical twin boys. Mother is doing great. Father is ecstatic. Thank you Allah. It was all you.” he wrote.

