Governor Ikpeazu’s Daughter Gets Inducted As A Medical Doctor (Photos)

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu rejoice with their daughter, Betsy who was inducted as a Medical Doctor yesterday by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, IGBERETV reports.

She graduated with four distinctions in the final examination including a Distinction in Biochemistry, her father’s area of specialization.

Dr. Betsy is the Governor’s third child and first daughter.



https://igberetvnews.com/1412560/governor-ikpeazus-daughter-betsy-gets-inducted-medical-doctor-photos/

