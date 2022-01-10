Governor Obiano Tours Awka Millenium City Project (Photos)

Governor Obiano Tours Awka Millenium City Project, Commends Developers, Chief Clem Nwogbo And MP-Infrastructure Ltd Africa

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has rated developers of Awka Millenium City high in terms of adherence to agreement and standards.

Governor Obiano gave the high rating when he visited and inspected the level of work at the project, today, 10th January, 2022.

The Awka Millenium City, a smart city in Awka, which is done under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model, is a response to the present administration’s constant Aku Luo Uno Call from inception.

Work has reached advanced stage as critical Infrastructures including access roads, drainage system, street lights, water supply facilities, among others, are fast springing up.

The total investment value of the project is $46.5 Million with the state government donating the land as equity, which has the Profit sharing formular of seventy three percent for M-P Infrastructure, twenty four percent for Anambra State Government while three percent is for the community social responsibility projects.

For the Chief Executive Officer of MP-Infrastructure, Chief Clem Nwogbo, the key challenge they had was draining the site which has been successfully completed, appraising the governor for being a champion to development and stated that they are leveraging on what the Governor has provided to create a convergence for people to live and operate from.

Recall that the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) for the project between M-P Infrastructure and the state government was signed in June 2019, with the Phase one involving twenty five hectares out of the total one hundred hectares.

Governor Obiano later performed the ground breaking ceremony and inauguration of facilities for the City, situate within the 3-Arms Zone, by Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Agu Awka.

