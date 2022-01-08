Governor Sanwo-Olu Celebrates His Wife, Claudiana On Her Birthday (Photos)

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Claudiana Sanwoolu, on her birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

He shared loved-up photo of himself and his wife, with the caption;

“To my delectable wife, Ibijoke. You have been my source of strength, my prayer partner, my happy place, my supporter, my cheerleader, the co-pilot in our home, and most importantly an exemplary mother to our children.

There are no words adequate enough to describe, and appreciate you for your strength, resilience, understanding and selflessness as we paddle the waters of Governance in Lagos.

Thank you for holding forth and strong in managing the home front while also taking on the role of First Lady. Thank you for your passion in speaking up against Domestic and Gender Based Violence. Thank you for seeing the vision of a Greater Lagos with me. And thank you for sharing my true intentions for a progressive, developed, and secured Lagos, despite being misunderstood.

As you celebrate another year of grace and favor from God, may the Almighty continue to abide with you all the days of your life. Amen

Happy Birthday my dear wife, Dr. Ibijoke Claudiana Sanwoolu.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYdzy-UDSGn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...