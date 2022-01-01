Governor Ugwuanyi And Other PDP Governors Vow To Rescue Nigeria (Photos)

A delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Thursday visited their Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola and pledge to rescue Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

Those who visited Governor Fintiri are Deputy chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu ; Governor of Rivers State, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON and the Governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Governor Ikpeazu said they were in Yola to identify with Governor Fintiri and the people of Adamawa State.

“We have come to identify with you and to say we are grateful to God Almighty for how he has led you thus far. The good people of Adamawa state we bring good tidings and wishes of a better new year 2022.

“We pray that God will enable us, will help us join other well meaning Nigerians to march forward and indeed rescue our country.”

Governor Fintiri commended his colleagues for the visit and to identify with him and the good people of Adamawa State.

He disclosed to the visiting governors that he was recovering fast and that their visit will give further impetus to his healing process.

“I also want to thank God for granting you journey mercy to come on behalf of PDP Governors forum to come and identify with me. I am recovering very fast and we give thanks to God.

“I’m well and good. I’m in very good condition. And with this visit, it will further give me more confidence and the healing process will be more faster. And it will be good for us, it will be good for PDP, it will be good for the country” he added.



