Governor Uzodinma Appoints Cubana Chief Priest As SA Social Media

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has appointed Popular socialite and Club Owner, Paschal Okechukwu alias Cubana Chief Priest as his Special Adviser on Social Media Influence.

In a letter dated 14th of January, 2022 seen by POLITICS NIGERIA, signed by the Secretary to the government of Imo, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Okechukwu’s appointment was approved by the Governor and he is to begin work immediately.

The letter read; “His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, has approved your appointment as Special Adviser to Governor on Social Media Influence.”

“This appointment is with effect from 10″ January, 2022.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/exclusive-gov-uzodinma-appoints-cubana-chief-priest-as-sa-social-media/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...