Governors To Engage Labour Leaders Amid Plan To Jerk Up Fuel Price

By Saawua Terzungwe

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the proposed N302 new fuel pump price.

Addressing newsmen at the end of their meeting in Abuja, which started on Wednesday night and ended in the early hours of Thursday, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the engagement would address the issue without causing disaffection.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had recommended an increase in the pump price of fuel to N302 per litre.

Petrol price currently sells between N162 and N165 per litre in the country.

This is reportedly part of government’s plan to fully deregulate the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and eliminate monthly subsidy payments with provisions to ensure fair competition in the market.

The TUC, however, said it would meet and take a position on the matter on Thursday.

Reacting, Fayemi said, “The governors discussed issues around fuel subsidy removal and concluded to engage the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Cogress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to address the issue without causing any disaffection but with a view to salvaging the Nigerian economy for Nigerian people at the end of the day.

“So, we will be engaging the NLC as sub-national leaders and with a view to ensuring that the outcome of our engagement will also be fair to the national discourse.

“The report is not from the governors. The National Economic Council chaired by the Vice President of Nigeria has been dealing with this issue over time and really, it is not up to sub-national to decide on what happens to fuel price. However, we are critical stakeholders so we contribute to debate on economic council.”

The governors also commended the senate for “accelerating the removal of the contentious clause in the draft electoral bill and hope the House of Representatives will also follow suit so that the revised electoral bill can return to Mr. President for assent.”

