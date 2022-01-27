Graduated 2016 – It’s 7 Years Already

Just like that, it’s 7 years already! It’s been rough! Very rough and tough but I give thanks to God. Life isn’t always as we plan it… Life charts a different course of its own.

I have seen few folks doing ok with their wife (wives) and kids, I have seen folks who can barely stay afloat financially.

My eyes have seen a lot after NYSC. I have travelled far and wide with no roof just to attend interviews. At a point, I slept on the streets of Lagos job hunting and understood life the harsh way.

The last interview which I did and which got me this current job, I had to sleep on a bench in a market, and my bag was the pillow: because I got to the city around 11:52pm or so and my interview was the following morning. A City I knew no one in

An unknown folk in a known city earning sixty

It’s a blessing

