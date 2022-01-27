Group To Host Stakeholders To Enhance Social Justice In Nigeria

As part in changing the social justice narrative in Nigeria and the world at large, it also emphasised that the summit seeks to highlight some of the most critical social justice issues in the country.

The stakeholders summit on social justice scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja coincides with the 2022 World Day of Social Justice.

In a release on Wednesday, Drums Majors For Peace said the stakeholders summit seeks to promote advocacy for culture of human rights tolerance and responsible freedom in the society.

It was also galvanize support for the promotion of sustainable development goals (SDGs) especially goal 16 which speaks to the need to promote Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The organisers also noted that it will mobilise stakeholders for policy formation that addresses various issues of inequality, poverty, human right abuses, professionalism and adherence to rule of law and gender balancing in governance, amongst others.

Drum Majors for Peace, an advocacy organization with the focal aim of fostering peace and encouraging inclusivity using entertainment as a medium will also use the opportunity of the summit to sensitise the general public on the need to speak up and speak out against injustices and create platforms for the continuous social engagement with the Social Justice gate-keepers.

The group while noting that this summit will complement the efforts of Government and other relevant agencies in promoting social justice reiterated its commitment to achieving its core objectives centered on the enhancement of peace culture, tolerance and social cohesion across the country and beyond.

Deserving individuals and organisations who have contributed immensely to the enhancement of social justice in the country will also be rewarded with award presentations.

