Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria In Pictures

Sadiq Umar scored his first goal for Nigeria as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations to ensure a maximum return of nine points from their Group D matches.

Umar, who had a chance to open the scoring in the first-half but got the ball stuck under his feet,, netted when Kelechi Iheanacho’s excellent pass with the outside of his boot across the goal provided a tap-in for his teammate.

Nigeria were in cruise control and scored a second as William Troost Ekong netted from close-range after Moses Simon had hit the crossbar following a mazy run into the box.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the Super Eagles were awarded their second after a long VAR review.

Nigeria had already won the group before kick-off, and became the only team to progress into the last 16 with three group-stage wins.

Egypt finished second in Group D with six points, while Guinea-Bissau and Sudan were knocked out with one point each.

