Gunmen Attack Kwara State Polytechnic

Pandemonium broke out at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, as gunmen attacked the school and shot sporadically.

The gunmen, suspected to be officers of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), can be seen in a video obtained by FIJ arriving the school premises in a white bus and shooting as students flee to safety.

A source in the institution told FIJ that some days ago, students had resisted attempts by the NDLEA to arrest some of them, and this was a retaliation by the agency.

However, when FIJ contacted Okasanmi Ajayi, Kwara State police spokesman, he said he was aware of the incident but it did not involve the NDLEA.

“Students were protesting, so the police were deployed to the area,” Ajayi told FIJ. “I am not aware of any gunmen, but the Kwara police arrived the institution to calm things.”

https://fij.ng/article/breaking-gunmen-attack-kwara-poly/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...