Gunmen Kidnap Another Monarch In Imo, Kill One

Gunmen on Sunday abducted a traditional ruler at Y-Junction, Ubomiri in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source said the abduction occured during a heavy downpour in the afternoon.

It was gathered the monarch, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was travelling with his little daughter when the abductors overtook his Range Rover on Orlu Road and forced him to stop.

The source said a royal cap belonging to the monarch was found inside the car.

“The man was travelling in a Range Rover with a girl.

“The girl and the monarch’s royal cap were found in the car,” the source said.

According to the source, a motorist trying to flee the scene knocked down a woman.

“The man, while trying to run away, crushed a woman to death,” the source said.

Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said he would confirm and get back to our correspondent.

