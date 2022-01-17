Gunmen Kidnap Another Plateau Traditional Ruler, Da Gyang Balak Gut

Gunmen have kidnapped HRH Da Gyang Balak Gut, the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang District of Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

LEADERSHIP recall that a traditional ruler in the State, HRH Charles Dakat, who is the paramount ruler of Gindiri, in Mangu local government area was earlier kidnapped by gunmen less than a month ago.

Da Gyang Balak Gut, it was gathered was kidnapped on Sunday night on his way home in Vom, few meters from the gate of the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, has confirmed the incident.

Vwang District is where the famous National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Vom is situated in Plateau State.



