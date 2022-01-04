Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Bride At Pastor’s House Few Hours To Her Wedding (Pics)

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders have abducted a bride-to-be, Format Paul, 24 hours to her wedding in Bokkos Local Council of Plateau State.

It was gathered that Format was abducted Sunday night (January 2), while she was preparing for her wedding slated for yesterday, Monday, January 3.

A family source said the bride-to-be was abducted at the residence of her pastor.

However, at the time of filing this report, it is not clear if any harm came to the cleric or any other person during the attack.

According to the source, the kidnappers, who raided the pastor’s house for about ten minutes spoke in Fulani language throughout the operation.

“We need government and security agencies’ intervention in this local council, kidnapping and other acts of criminalities are becoming a daily occurrence. The kidnapping of the bride-to-be has further heightened apprehension in the council,” the source added.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ogaba, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

The Military Information Officer of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Ishaku Takwa expressed sadness over the incident, stressing that although it has not been reported to him, he would liaise with OPSH Sector Commander in Bokkos for further details.



