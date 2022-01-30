Gunmen Kill Two, Kidnap Over 100 In Fresh Niger Attack

It was learnt that the attacks occurred at night on Thursday, forcing all the villagers to desert the community.

At least two people have been killed while over 100 others were kidnapped at Tungan Bako and Kawo communities in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The sum of N70m was demanded by the gunmen as ransom 24 hours after the kidnap to release the victim, a source revealed.

“They phoned us to bring N70m as ransom before the people can be released. That is all I can say for now,” the source said.

According to the source, the gunmen, riding on over 30 motorcycles with two heavily armed men on each motorcycle, attacked the communities at 11:00pm.

“They started the shooting at 11:00pm and they were there till morning because many of us had to run into the bush for safety,” he said.

It was gathered that Joint Security TaskForce had been deployed in the communities and are currently on the trail of the gunmen to rescue the kidnapped victims.

Efforts to get the comments of the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as of press time.



