Gunmen in their numbers storm Thisday Newspaper Abuja office in Utako on Thursday and threatened to kill staff.

The armed men were said to have scaled the fence of the company’s premises to gain access.

According to the newspaper, the gunmen, whose mission is yet to be ascertained stormed the office the office around 3am on Thursday.

“Although the mission of the armed men, who arrived the premises at about 3.am Thursday has yet to be ascertained, the company’s private security men, who were on duty, said the that as soon as the gunmen pushed their way into the office of the newspaper they started maltreating the production staffer, and threatened to “kill all of them if they attempted to alert policemen,” the newspaper said in a report,

However, the gunmen left after “about 45 minutes of frightening operation”, but vowed to come back soon.

The newspaper added that its management management has since reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, in Utako, Abuja.

https://dailytrust.com/gunmen-raid-thisday-abuja-office-threaten-to-kill-staff

