Hallowmace Communications Acquires Radio Broadcasting License From NBC (Photos)

HallowMace Communications Ltd owners of HallowMace and operators of HallowMace Magazine and News Online and HallowMace On Radio/Tv has secured a license to set up an FM radio broadcasting station in station Warri and Abuja from National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

The approval was conveyed in a letter dated September 23, 2021 and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of HallowMace Communications Ltd.

Titled, ‘PROVISIONAL APPROVAL OF APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF FM RADIO’, the approval letter read in part, “Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Sections 2 (1) (b), 9 and 20 of the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. NI, laws of the Federation 2004, I hereby convey the approval of the National Broadcasting Commission of your application for the grant of an FM Radio Broadcast Licence in Warri, Delta”

The CEO of HallowMace, Sunny Anderson Osiebe has over the years remained consistent in professionalism in his online media broadcast over the years.

In the past six years, HallowMace Communications has fed the public with accurate and unbiased information to aid their decision making.

A source from the media organization says preparations are already at top tear to see that station comes up and soon as possible, maintaining that it is opened to investors.

Sunny Anderson Osiebe is also the Executive Director, HallowMace Foundation, Conveners of the popular National Legislative Conference

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/01/hallowmace-communications-acquires.html

