Hanifa Abubakar: I Won’t Hesitate To Sign Death Sentence Of Killers – Ganduje

Kano — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday vowed not to hesitate to sign the death sentence for the alleged killer of the five-year-old schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar if sentenced to death by the court.

Governor Ganduje’s stance came as the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, called for public execution of the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko, who kidnapped and murdered his pupil in Kano if convicted by a court.

The governor spoke yesterday during a condolence visit alongside his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries, to the family’s residence in Dakata/Kawaji.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said “We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned.

“Whoever is found guilty of this heinous offence will also face death without wasting any time. As a government, we have already started the process. Our constitution provides that, when a death sentence is passed, it is the constitutional power of the governor to assent for the execution of the culprit. I assure you all that, I will not waste even one second.”

On the speed of the proceeding, he assured that there would be a speedy dispensation of justice, adding that, the “Government will take good care of the family of our late child, Hanifa of blessed memory.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, called for public execution of the suspect if convicted by the court.

Recall that an Islamic scholar had suggested that Tanko, who was arrested for kidnapping and killing Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil under his care, be executed publicly to serve as a deterrence.

Backing the cleric, Asha Buhari who said in Hausa that “he (the suspect) should be killed just the way he murdered the little girl. And this should be done openly for everyone to see. Let it serve as a deterrent to others.”

The First Lady shared a video and captioned in Hausa meaning: “We support Mallam’s judgment” and called on the attention of the Inspector-General of Police and Attorney-General of the Federation to the matter.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/hanifas-murder-i-wont-hesitate-to-sign-death-sentence-of-killer-if-ganduje/

