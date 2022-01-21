Hanifa Abubakar: School Teacher Confesses, Statement By Kano Police (Video)

Previous threads: https://www.nairaland.com/6881981/5-year-old-hanifa-abubakar-kidnapped-way

https://www.nairaland.com/6948737/missing-hanifar-abubakar-killed-kidnappers

https://www.nairaland.com/6948802/hanifar-abubakar-abducted-killed-school

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThnNLBxlYHI

KANO STATE POLICE COMMAND DIARY

20TH JANUARY, 2022

ARREST OF SUSPECT FOR KIDNAPPING AND CULPABLE HOMICIDE

Sometimes on the 04/12/2021 at about 2030hrs, a report was received from a resident of Dakata Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State that, one Hanifa Abubakar, ‘f’, aged 5 years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of Six Million Naira (N6,000,000.00) was demanded.

2. On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi meets with heads of Security Agencies in the State, re-strategizes for effective service delivery and raised a team of Operation Puff Adder led by SP Shehu Dahiru to arrest the culprits.

3. Sustained efforts and prolonged follow – up led to the arrest of one Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, ‘m’, aged 30 years old, of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarwa LGA, Kano State and one Hashim Isyaku, ‘m’, aged 37 years old, of same address by a detective team of the Department of State Service (DSS) Kano State.

4. On investigation, Abdulmalik confessed that, the victim, Hanifa is his student at a private school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State. He kidnapped her and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of Six Million Naira (N6,000,000.00). On the 18/12/2021, having realized that, the victim recognized him, he claimed to have poisoned her to death, conspired with one Hashim Isyaku, ‘m’, took and buried her in a shallow grave located at the private school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.

5. Hashim also confessed that, sometimes in the month of November, 2021, the principal suspect, Abdulmalik met him and one Fatima Jibreel Musa, ‘f’, 27 years old, of Layin Falaki Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano State and ordered them to kidnap Hanifa. They plan but later rescinded their action. Fatima was also arrested.

6. The suspects led a combine Team of Operatives of DSS Kano State, Kano State Police Command’s Medical Team and Team of Operation Puff Adder to the scene. The body was exhumed and rushed to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital Kano, examined, confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor and release to the relatives for burial according to Islamic Rites.

7. Case will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

SP ABDULLAHI HARUNA KIYAWA

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR;- COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, KANO STATE COMMAND.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...