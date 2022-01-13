Having A Heart Problem At The Age Of 28

Good day nairalanders

i’ve been living under the fear of having a heart problem for more than five years, but my people refused that i should go for scan probably because of fear that it might be true, and there won’t be money to care/treat it..

Even me, i’m afraid to go for scan, because the moment it is comfirmed to me, i don’t kno if i would be able to live with it..

i can’t run nor do hard work, my pulse is always high and sometimes my breathing stop totally.. I’ve fainted multiple times, and i’ve been living under depression for so long..

Now, this symptoms is increasing on daily basis, but my people dosn’t want me to go for scan.. Is like they already knows the result will turn out positive.

But what if i go for scan an the result shows that i have a heart probem, how will i be able to live with it, knowing fully very well that we don’t have the money to cure it..

I don’t kno what to do nairalanders, i need advice..

