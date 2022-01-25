Having Access To Me Is Rare – BBNaija’s Pere Warns, Shares New Year Resolution (Pix)

“Having Access To Me Is Rare” – BBNaija’s Pere Warns, Shares His New Year Resolution

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, has warned the people he allows into his life, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday 24th January 2022, Pere stated that he rarely grants people access to his life, especially people he is not familiar with.

He stated that he would “block the existence” of anyone in his life presently who abuses or takes the access he has given them for granted.

According to the 35-year-old actor, this is 2022 and he is not playing with anyone.

He tweeted,

“Having access to me is rare as I hardly let people I don’t know into my space. You abuse that access and take it for granted, I am blocking your existence. This is 2022. I am not playing.”

https://twitter.com/PereEgbi/status/1485394267958878214?t=jAswkt-JZ_sRYDhOtRDNIQ&s=19

