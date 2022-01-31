Health Worker Who Treated Bandit Kingpin, Turji’s Gunshot Wound Arrested In Sokoto

A health worker who allegedly treated the gunshot wound of Bello Turji, a bandit kingpin, has been arrested in Sokoto State.

Abubakar Kamarawa, the health worker, was arrested in a massive raid launched by security operatives.

He was arrested in different operations across the three local government areas of Sokoto state

The areas include, Illela, Rabah and Goronyo, all in the eastern part of the state.

Abubakar admitted to have been treating bandits who were injured in a gun battle with security operatives and supplied them with intoxicants.

He recalled how he treated Turji after he was injured on the head about three years ago.

The health worker, who own a pharmaceutical shop at Kamarawa, said he was introduced to Turji by one Musa.

“Musa took me to Turji when he was shot on the head some years back. He took me to his camp where I treated him,” he said

According to him, bandits used to come to his shop for treatment and intoxicants, including pentaxocine injections.

“But I have repented since my arrest and trial about two years ago. In fact, I have left the area and now reside in the state’s metropolis,” he said.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-health-worker-who-treated-turjis-gunshot-wound-arrested-in-sokoto

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...