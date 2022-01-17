Heavy Traffic At Borromeo Roundabout In Onitsha Because Of Sit At Home (Video)

I went to Onitsha yesterday to cover an event, for hours we were stuck on traffic, many that travelled for yuletide celebration had to come back to the commercial city on Sunday because of 4 days sit at home, serious this is madness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYRKQA5UQfM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...