‘Help! Excessive Itching In My Private Parts’ – Nairaland Member Cries Out!

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hey guys, I think I need your help. So for close to 2 weeks now, I have been having itching sensations round my private parts and I noticed some rash around my dick ..

Have been to the hospital they said I had prunitis and gave me some injections and a drug called loterine but it’s 3 days now and I still have this serious itching around my laps that surrounds the private part .. My bums itch me too despite frequently changing boxers etc…

Please I need help from anyone who has experienced this before.

Mind Everytime I have sex I have used condom… Any recommendations will be good. Thanks

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: