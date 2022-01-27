‘Help! Excessive Itching In My Private Parts’ – Nairaland Member Cries Out!

Hey guys, I think I need your help. So for close to 2 weeks now, I have been having itching sensations round my private parts and I noticed some rash around my dick ..

Have been to the hospital they said I had prunitis and gave me some injections and a drug called loterine but it’s 3 days now and I still have this serious itching around my laps that surrounds the private part .. My bums itch me too despite frequently changing boxers etc…

Please I need help from anyone who has experienced this before.

Mind Everytime I have sex I have used condom… Any recommendations will be good. Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...