Top of the morning dear Nairalanders..

I think I have found the girl of my dreams and she ticks all the boxes for me except that she has said our relationship should be a no sex relationship till marriage because we intend to settle down this year by God’s grace.

So please if you have been in a no sex relationship kindly share tips on how to preserve it and be steadfast till we tie the knots.

Thank you.

I really need good advice because I want this to be my Bus-Stop.

