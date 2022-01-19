‘Help Me!! My ₦400k Is Missing’

I transferred money to an account of almost 400k from an ATM machine of a bank. Since 3 days now the money has not hit the recipient acc which he even went to confirm, and me I have not receive the money back to my acc .

Please, is there any way this money can be lost without knowing where the money is. For now I called my customer care though I have not gone to the bank. He told me the money was paid to POS or withdrew from POS.

My question also is, can money go to POS without hitting account first? I confirmed the account with the name before sending it that day.

I don’t want to lost this money. I need your help?

