‘Help! My Boyfriend Has Refused To End The Blood Covenant We Made Years Ago’

I was being blinded by love to the extent that my boyfriend and I took a blood covenant, that was about some years ago..

The truth is that I was so madly in love with him, and when he brought out the ideal, I thought that was the only way he will be mine forever. So I agreed with him, and we made the convenant.. We use needle to cut out blood from our thumb, and we made a vow never to live each other or make love with another person..

i’ve been discussing with him to end this convenant, but he always refuses. We took the convenant when i was 17yrs, and Its been 8years now, and i’ve loved only him. Even though i don’t love him again, i’m afraid to have or make love with another person.

he say we can’t end it and that we must mary each other.

I already found someone else i love, i’m planning to report him to the police or his parents if he dosn’t give me a chance to go away..

*i don’t kno if it will actually hurt me if i love another person.

i really want to go away from him

