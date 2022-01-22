‘Help! My Brother’s Marriage Is About To Collapse Because Of Social Media’

My brother has been a well disciplined man, he has married a woman whom he love dearly, sometimes I wish If I was a woman, I’ll marry him! Gentle, calm, humble, educated, exposed with a very good source of livelihood. Doesn’t smoke, drink or womanize And most importantly, God fearing. Maybe heritage from our dad.

But I never could have imagined it that what seems like a blissful marriage of my brother could end just like that. What is the problem? Social media! They had an issue, and she went and posted it there, from WhatsApp to Facebook and the worst of all twitter and some stupid women group which she seems to be a member of, may be there is some Judges there, come and see some people passing judgment even without hearing the other side of the story.

He warned her series of time not to ever post any family related issues to the media. I can remember while I was still with them, he always tells her if she ever has anything about him, she should call him and discus it with him or better still report to our parent. I don’t know if it’s a family thing for us or something, personally, I’m not too good with these social media of a thing.

To the best of my knowledge, my brother is the best and cool personality I had ever come in contact with, But these act of hers has been the height of it for him.

Brethren as I’m talking to you now, my brother has contacted a lawyer to prepare the divorce papers. Our parents and family members has called a meeting, we begged him for almost a week now but he stood his ground about the divorce, her family has come to apologize and beg for reconciliation for the both of them but to no avail, I spoke to him personally and begged like what you could ever imagine but our please fell on deaf ear. He personally told me that if his wife had gone to the court, he would’ve preferred it. If there is absolutely anything I know about my brother is him being a man of his words. She has done countless of things to him and She’ll call us to apologize all the time and he’ll forgive especially when my mom is involved. But for these I don’t know what To say, she has cried and cried her eyes all out but for where It seems My brother has made up his mind, But if I may ask the ladies, why always the social media, going out there to claim the victims card.

Sorry I don’t have much time neither am I good with telling stories, if not, I should have narrated what led to the whole problem but is a long epistle on it own….

Why is too hard to know what your spouse want and dislike. Note: he doesn’t even want you posting his image in any media platform even on his birthdays, we’re kinda some sort of reserved people in my family.

The marriage is three years old.

Not everybody likes these social media of a thing.

