‘Help! My Joystick Hole Is Tearing After Unprotected Sex With A Girl’

Help me!

Is this still gonorrhoea?

I had unprotected sex with a girl in September and I got gonorrhoea.

I treated with some harbs for long time and later went for injection in a phamarcy with some drugs.

After treatment the gonorrhoea symptoms left leaving my penis hole open without pain. For some time now… I complain to the pharmacy and I was told it will close up by itself but up till now it hasn’t.

I didn’t have sex since September till December 25th when I started again but now I’m steady on a condom.

The whole of my penis is wide open. Today I noticed a little purse coming out again as it became wider. I’m worried.

I’ve searched online and I learnt it’s Gonnocal Urethritis.

But I want to know if anyone here experienced this before… Please help.

Mature Minded Please. No insults

