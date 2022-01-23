‘Help! My Joystick Hole Is Tearing After Unprotected Sex With A Girl’

Help me!
Is this still gonorrhoea?
I had unprotected sex with a girl in September and I got gonorrhoea.
I treated with some harbs for long time and later went for injection in a phamarcy with some drugs.
After treatment the gonorrhoea symptoms left leaving my penis hole open without pain. For some time now… I complain to the pharmacy and I was told it will close up by itself but up till now it hasn’t.
I didn’t have sex since September till December 25th when I started again but now I’m steady on a condom.
The whole of my penis is wide open. Today I noticed a little purse coming out again as it became wider. I’m worried.
I’ve searched online and I learnt it’s Gonnocal Urethritis.
But I want to know if anyone here experienced this before… Please help.
Mature Minded Please. No insults