Help!! – My New Job Is At Risk

Hello everyone my name is Melvin
I have been following this platform for long but I registered officially today,I always enjoy comments from righteousness,slawworn,sapphire etc.Everyone is just amazing even with all the beefing and disagreements
Now my problem is that after a long search I was able to secure a job at a club as the club manager
Due to the fact that we have so many clubs and lounge in that area and the fact that my own club is new we barely have customers
Now my boss is questioning my ability,that is if I am fit for the position
Please friends I don’t wanna loose my job
I need advice on what to do to attract customers
Mind you I am just a manager,don’t know much about publicity
If you’re into this field kindly help
I also beg the admin to help me move to FP thanks[color=#006600][/color]