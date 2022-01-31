‘Help! My Newly Wedded Wife Easily Quarrels & Keeps Malice With Me’

My newly wedded wife always capitalize on what I did and said wrong eventhough she does and says wrong things to me which I most times overlook.

On many occasions, she will start giving me attitude and will pick up quarrel with me for weeks. I have told her countless times to always address issues she has with me immediately before it turns to a big quarrel.

She wont listen but will rather keep malice with me at any little misunderstanding we have.

Please, how can I find a lasting solution to my wife’s unending quarrel, malice and resentment? I am already getting tired of rhe whole thing ��.

