‘Help! My Wife Suddenly Became Too Violent After She Did Abortion Without Telling Me’

Please married folks in the house,

My lovely wife and I have been married for almost 2 years now. I know I am not a perfect person and she is not too but we have been managing.

Why I opened this thread is that I am very afraid of her new attitude of always carrying weapons anytime we have a misunderstanding.

It started when I found out she had an abortion without telling me and when I confronted her she flared up and started behaving like a tout jumping here and there.

On Friday last week we were discussing about how to go about the new business I want to set up for her and somehow we got into an argument and she ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

Again, this morning I simply asked her to waybill some foodstuffs to her father as I wouldn’t be able to do that before heading to my place of business and she grabbed my clothes and started calling me names, next thing she picked up the belt hanging on the wardrobe and started threatening to teach me a lesson.

I have never been a woman beater and honestly don’t know what has gotten into her.

We have a pending issue we are yet to sort out but still I am keeping my calm why is she the one suddenly going violent??

Please what do I do? I don’t want blood on my hands because if I touch her it will be very bad.

My marriage is still young.

