‘Help! There Is Something Strange In My Room’ (Photos)

I know this isn't the right section. But I don't know the right one and so I opted to post here since it seems to have a lot of traffic.

Yesterday, I returned to my room to find a rat dead in the middle of it. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t be bothered. But this rat has clearly been bitten (pictures will be displayed below). I called a neighbour and we examined it. We were arguing if a snake could have done it, and if yes, why it didn’t swallow it. In any case, we decided to leave it where it was to see if whatever killed it would return for it. I went to sleep at a friend’s.

We returned this morning to find the dead rat gone. So, I called others to join me and we ransacked every nook and cranny of the room. We couldn’t find anything threatening. But we did find another rat killed in much the same manner as the first (second picture).

It irks that I can’t find what did this. I can’t sleep in the room as it is. So please, experts in the house, help me to identify what it could be and what can be done.

Mods please help move to front page.

