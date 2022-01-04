‘Henceforth, No More Nigerian National Anthems In South-East Schools’ – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says the recitation of the Nigerian national anthem will henceforth be banned in schools in the south-east.

Chika Edoziem, IPOB director of state, stated this in a New Year message announcing the plans of the proscribed separatist group for 2022.

Edoziem said school authorities in the south-east should only teach “the Biafran national anthem”.

He also said all supporters of IPOB across the world would embark on a global campaign to ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, from custody.

“The following are some of the programmes and actions which the leadership will vigorously pursue in 2022. These are the ones we can make public for now. Others will be made known at the appropriate time,” Edoziem said.

“Worldwide campaign for the unconditional release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (A Prisoner of Conscience). The Campaign will be called the ‘prisoner of conscience campaign’. In furtherance of this campaign, all IPOB family members, Biafrans and friends of Biafra are hereby urged to change their profile pictures on social media with our official campaign poster.

“Secondly, all IPOB families worldwide are hereby directed to activate the earlier instruction passed down to them. We shall embark on a worldwide protest in cities and capitals around the world. The focus of our protest shall be British embassies, the British Parliament, 10 downing street, the Kenyan Embassies, the Zoo Nigerian embassies and International Organizations like the UN, the EU, Amnesty International and media houses.

“The DOS will be creating a new department in IPOB to add to those already existing under the directorate of state. The department will be designated as the IPOB education department. Primary responsibility is to teach our history, language, tradition and culture to our children. We have about three books that will be published this new year in furtherance of this. After the head of this department is made public, Biafran writers will be called upon to bring forward books and educational materials to be published for our children in primary and secondary schools.

“Beginning from tonight, no more Nigerian national anthems in all schools in Biafraland. Our children must no longer be reminded daily that they are under oppression by singing the national anthem of the oppressor. School authorities and proprietors have a responsibility to teach our children our national anthem: The Biafran National Anthem.”

Source: https://www.thecable.ng/ipob-henceforth-no-more-nigerian-national-anthems-in-south-east-schools/amp

