Hoodlums Bath Adamawa APC Chieftain, 3 Others With Acid

The Police in Adamawa have confirmed an acid attack on four people in Yola, including a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Sulaiman Nguroje, spokesperson of the Command, confirmed the development to journalists in Yola on Tuesday.

Mr Nguroje said the attack was reported to Jimeta Police division on January 6, by Fawas Mohammed, and the case filed for investigation.

“The DPO in charge of Jimeta Police division has briefed the State Command that one Fawas Mohammed has reported a case of acid attack on him and three others.

“The Command after receiving the complaint, immediately gave directive for investigation,” Mr Nguroje said

Narrating his ordeal to journalists, Mr Mohammed, a chieftain of APC in the state, alleged that the attack had political undertone

“After attacking us with Acid in late December 2021, again, on Friday Jan. 6, 2022 at about 6:30 pm hoodlums invaded my house at Gimba street, Jimeta in Yola North LGA.

“The hoodlums, beat me to comma and one of them openly warned me to stop granting interview in radio and criticising the government,” Mr Mohammed alleged.

He accused Abubakar Sarki, a Yola North party chieftain of allegedly masterminding the attacks.

He said that one of the victims was critically injured and receiving treatment at the specialist Hospital, Yola.

Reacting to the allegation, Mr Sarki said the state command of the State Security Service (SSS) had invited him on the matter.

He, however, denied the allegation and described it as “cheap blackmail”.

“I was invited by DSS in the state over the matter where I categorically told them that I don’t know anything about the alleged attacks,” he said.

( NAN)



