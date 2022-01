The member representing Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State in the House of Representatives, Yaya Tongo, has tendered a letter of resignation of membership of the All Progressives Congress.

Tongo was elected on the platform of the APC in 2019.

https://punchng.com/gombe-lawmaker-dumps-apc/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1642917023

