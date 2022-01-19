House Of Reps Removes Direct Primary Clause, Passes Electoral Act

Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Reps yield to President Muhammadu Buhari, allow political parties to choose between direct and indirect primaries.



Update on Electoral Bill 2021: The @NGRSenate & @HouseNGR have reviewed and passed the clause on party primaries. While the Senate approved direct, indirect and consensus for candidate nomination, the House approved only direct and indirect primaries. #fixelectionsng



With the @NGRSenate and @HouseNGR passing different versions of Clause 84 on party primaries, both chambers will go into conference to harmonize their position before re-transmiting the bill to the President for assent. #fixelectionsng



