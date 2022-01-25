House Or Car: Which Should He Go For First?

Hello guys, good day. Kindly help me make the right decision.

I am an artisan in Abuja who works under a reputable company as a freelancer. My job entails me moving around much everytime. I’ve done this for years now and to be honest it’s really affecting me. The stress of trekking, getting into vehicles and alighting incessantly is really wearing me out. I’m thinking of saving 3k per day for about 2 years to get a car to help ease my movement because in the past and even now, I’ve lost some customers due to my inability to meet up with some appointments. Most times I get home really exhausted not necessarily because of much work but because of the stress involved in getting to customers’ houses and returning again daily.

Now here’s the challenge… I planned on getting a land and start building soon before the idea of getting a car came up due to much stress of moving about. I’d really love to own my own house. So please I’d be needing advice from you guys… House or car? Which should I start with first? Really important. Thanks.

