House Owner Machetes Outstretched Hand Of A Midnight Thief In Delta State (Pics)

A midnight thief operating around Ighwreovie community in Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta State must have sustained fatal injuries after a house owner (name withheld) severely macheted his outstretched hand during the course of an operation.

Focus Naija can report that the thief had successfully tore the the victim’s net but the noise made by the window blind gave him away.

According to the victim, he learnt to be vigilant after surviving an attempt by burglars to gain access into his apartment sometime ago.

His vigilance paid off when this particular thief, unknowing of what will befall him, stretched forth his hand to operate.

Efforts to apprehend him was futile as he escaped into the dead of the night after the cut.

Residents are by this notice requested to report anyone found nursing such type of injury within the neighborhood.

Watch the video on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZPnfNShsDV/?utm_medium=copy_link

