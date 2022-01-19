Houses Belonging To IPOB/ESN Members Set Ablaze By Nigerian Soldiers (Video)

A video has shown the moment Nigerian soldiers set ablaze houses allegedly belonging to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The incident it was gathered happened at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Nigerian army said IPOB/ESN members used the place as an operational base.

The operations, which was conducted in the early hours of Monday 17 January 2022, led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a fire fight that ensued.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXo7wwVt1Ds

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...