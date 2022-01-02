‘How A Loan Company Scattered My Friend’s Birthday Party’

This guy is a huge big boy with tattoo

As in fresh guy from PH.

I was in his house for birthday 27th December.

As we were vibing and playing jams fine fine girls just enter. We reach like 20 inside his apartment.

He was playing music from his iphone connected to bluetooth speaker. I guess he went oustide and gave the phone to his guy to be doing Dj..

When a call came in and i guess his guy answered it forgetting that it was connected to speaker.

The next thing we heard was a lady voice saying “your loan at L credit is ovderdue

Please pay up blah blah…

I swear we were confused at first then the guy holding the phone was trying his best to end the call but i dont know why it took that long to end it.

Omo the girls started giggling and chu chu chuing around. It’s when the guy came in he didn’t know what happened and i guess nobody wanted to bring it up.

Naso the guy dey ginger say Make we drink well well say today money go scatter everywhere.

Some of his friends were laughing at him but him think say na vibes.

He didnt know they are laughing because they heard the call from the loan company.

Na that day I know say fake bros and hoes full everywhere.

