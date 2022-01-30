How A Tiny Body Part Would Send Many Whole Bodies To Hell (Photo)

How A Tiny Body Part Would Send Many Whole Bodies To Hell

Matthew 5:29-30 (KJV)

And if thy right eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.

And if thy right hand offend thee, cut it off, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.

Recently, the news and social media has been awash with latest scandals of infidelity rocking the church, as some married church leaders and ministers were recently called out for their adulterous lifestyles.

The irony of the situation, is that if it was examined very critically, central to all these embarrassing misconducts by such ones who ought to be better examples, is just a tiny body part.

It’s a tiny body part, yet it seems so powerful that it has brought about the fall of many mighty men.

It’s a tiny body part, yet it’s been observed to control the most powerful and strongest of men on Earth, who after winning great battles and wars, that the mere mention of their names strikes fear at hearts of their enemies, and makes many tremble, would easily succumb to the will and might of that tiny little body part.

Hence all it would take to bring them down is not a great army or sophisticated weapons, but just that tiny little thing in them, which makes them to completely lose their sense of reason and to behave as zombies.

*If that tiny little tells them to eat shit, they would do it.

*If it tells them to bark like a dog, they would do it.

*If it tells them to hit their heads on the wall, they’d gladly oblige.

*If it tells them to fall into fire, they would do so.

*Very wise men become fools just because of that tiny little thing.

*Very powerful men become powerless because of that tiny little thing.

*The most mature and composed of men become immature and completely lose their composure because of that tiny little thing.

*The strongest of men become the weakest when it comes to that tiny little thing.

That’s how Solomon with all the wisdom and riches in the world became very foolish and poor in truth, because of that tiny little thing.

That’s how Samson, who was arguably the strongest man to ever live, who singlehandedly held whole nations and their armies to ransom, turned to a complete weakling and slave. It was because of that tiny little thing.

So many powerful men have been humbled and brought down because of that tiny little thing in them.

It been said that it was also that tiny little thing that they used to successfully bring down a certain military Dictator of this nation, who was a terror to many, and known to take any threat or seeming threat to his position out of the way.

He was so fierce and brutal when it came to his perceived enemies, but unknown to him, his greatest enemy was that tiny little thing in his body which he couldn’t control or tame. So while he was yet seeking for his perceived enemies to terminate in Sokoto, the greatest enemy which lay inside his shokoto, even the tiny little thing was what was used to terminate him.

The worst part is that it’s not just such physical deaths that were being caused by that tiny little thing, but also spiritual deaths, hence Jesus said if any body part causes one to so misbehave, he should cut it off, because it is better for him to lose that body part, than to have his whole body being cast into hell because of it.

For how long shall men continue to allow that tiny little thing to enslave them and make them become as fools?

It appears the true strength or measure of a man is not really about how many physical battles and wars he has won, or how many territories he’s been able to conquer, or how much riches he’s been able to amass, or how much knowledge he’s been able to acquire, or how much extra muscles he been able to gain on his body, but how much he’s able to put that tiny little body part under their control.

Because that’s proven itself to be the most difficult battle for any man to win.

May God help us not to be cast out of His kingdom on that day, because of that tiny little body part. In Jesus name! Amen!

God bless.

