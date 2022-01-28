How Attractive Woman Scammed Me Of $60,000 I Invested – Kamaru Usman

UFC star Kamaru Usman was scammed out of $60,000 by an attractive woman who promised to invest his cash for him.

The promotion’s pound-for-pound king is awaiting details of his next title defence with British star Leon Edwards currently in pole position to take a shot.

Welterweight Usman has earned million during his rise in one of the promotion’s most competitive divisions.

However he has revealed that the scam happened after he was told to invest his money but didn’t know what he was doing with it.

“Everything I always heard, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to put money in the market,” Usman told GQ on a YouTube video. “‘You’ve got to invest in this; invest, invest.’

“I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really know what I was doing. So, a friend introduced me to some lady who invests for you. So, she approaches me. We have a conversation. We talk. She was attractive. Of course, nothing happened on that front.

“But she was attractive. So, it was very easy to be distracted. Give her about almost $60,000; haven’t seen that money since. Yeah.

“I don’t think I did my due diligence as far as the homework and the research behind this person. Gave her about 60 bands, and [the money] just flew away.”

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sports/mma/ufc-mma-kamaru-usman-scam-26062185

