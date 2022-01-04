How Can I Recover My Unpaid Pension With My Former Company

Good evening good people and happy new year to everyone,

Please advise me on how to recover my unpaid pension of about 385,000 from my formal company, a private company

I worked with the company for 14months,and I was fired for misconduct because I don’t take any shit from any bastard, I was duely engaged with engagement letter and equally disengaged with a discontinuation letter or sack letter boldly,

For the 14months I worked with them my pension was paid only twice but the deduction of 8% from my own side was steady, when I couldn’t take it anymore, I enquired why the pension is not being paid and the accountant started forming big boy I wire him slap heavily and boom I was fired, after much trouble the accountant was also fired, after all one person no dey fight, two fighting two dismisal.

I have moved on and gotten another job which this new company is also paying my pension regularly on the same RSA

I wrote the company after two months requesting for my pension and they have not responded up till now.

Please can anyone advise me on how to go about the money.i learnt late payment or non payment of persons attractions 2% interest,

Please how can I recover my pension with this people.

Thanks for your advice.

