Aggrieved church members of The Master’s Court, Ilorin, Kwara state came out to protest against their pastors attitude, by locking down the church.

The complained about how their pastors showed less concern about loss of members, too much looting of members and pastor not listening to members complains.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Eos1xlhYfo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...