How Davido’s Father Inspired My Generosity – Mr Macaroni

Comedian-actor Mr Macaroni has said that he learned the act of generosity from businessman Adedeji Adeleke, the father of pop singer Davido, Igbere TV reports.

The 28-year-old made this known in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

According to him, the reason he does not get upset over some issues is that he learned the act of simplicity, humility and love from Mr Adeleke.

He also said that the man bought him his first laptop when he first got admission into the university.

“If you think Davido is a great giver or is easily accessible, then you need to meet his dad; Dr Deji Adeleke. Dr Adeleke is one of my greatest inspirations. Since the days of SDA Magodo, I learnt the art of giving and helping others from him.

“When I first got admission into Uni, Dr Deji Adeleke bought me my first laptop ever. For every time I needed money in school, all it took was for me to send a text message. I abused the access, but he remained kind and generous.

God bless you Chairman. Thank you for everything.

“This is why I rarely get upset when it comes to these matters. Through Chairman, I learnt simplicity, humility and above all Love. This and other reasons is why the love in my heart will forever be greater than the hate in the world. Love always,” he wrote.

Adedeji Adeleke is the founder and president of Adeleke University. He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.



https://twitter.com/mrmacaronii/status/1478676688812838913

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...