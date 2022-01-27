‘How Do I Make This Girl Stop Feeling Intimidated?’

So I got this girl that I like, but I am having a hard time talking to her without making her feel timid. She even try as much as she could to hide her feelings from me, but it is hard not to notice.

We currently distance apart, so I don’t get to see her physically, but even when we are seeing physically she had to put a lot of effort to respond to me. As an effort on my part, I had to soften up, invoke emotions and show her the weak side of me, which she appreciates and responds in like manner, she can even speak to me very confidently then, but when I begin to drift back to my normal self (not that I am not emotional, but trust me, emotions rob you of your productivity so I use it sparingly, most time I kill it). She begins to withdraw again.

Me, I like her very much, because she isn’t demanding (I don’t need to be checking up on her every time, and she can take care of herself also, she is even enterprising and her parent are rich, so she don’t lack money) but I don’t like it that she is not very confident while talking to me, whereas, she is the jovial type.

Mind you, I soften up a great deal to make her comfortable with me, which works until I get serious again. I can’t remain soft because it will affect my productivity. I need other methods.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...