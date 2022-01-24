‘How Do I Settle This With My Sexual Partner Without Coming Off As Weak?’

I met this girl few weeks ago online and we kinda vibed instantly, a couple of weeks later she came over to my house for weekend and we had sex the first night. I asked her about her relationship status later and she said she was in a relationship, though she doesn’t love the guy.

She showed me proof of countless times she’s told the guy the truth but he would always persuade her to stay with him with hope that she would warm up to him. So she stayed since he was paying the bills.

I can’t tell her to leave the guy because I am not ready to pay any bills for anybody now. Just like most Nigerian girls she gets lots of calls, but one made me upset this night.

She was on call with a guy for almost an hour, from the tone of the conversation the guy might just be a friend, because the gist was centered around school and other random stuff. I felt she disrespected me by staying so long on a call and I made my feelings known when she was done. She got moody and stopped talking to me afterwards.

She finished cooking and dished mine in a separate plate even though we have been eating together since she came. She placed the food on the bed without notifying me and went on to eat hers alone. I tried to adjust and kicked the plate away breaking it in the process.

I packed the food and threw it into the trash can, she immediately went to the kitchen and dropped hers too. Took her bath and went to bed, though I know she’s not sleeping.

She’s supposed to go tomorrow morning and I intend deleting her contact after she leaves, however I really like her. I’ve not met someone I liked in a while. I don’t wanna beg her since I didn’t do anything wrong. Or was my reaction to the call extreme??

Should just free her or attempt talking to her?

How do I approach it without coming off as weak?

