‘How Do I Stop My Friend Crushing On My Cousin Brother From Coming To Our House?’

My friend came to visit last Sunday and met my cousin brother who came visiting, she asked who he was and I told her then I noticed she steal glances at him at intervals and not fully interested in our discussion.

Ever since then she has sort of made our house her second home and I don’t need to be told that she’s very interested in him.

Whenever she comes around and we are discussing, she will just be nodding and contributing with few words while her main work is to be stealing glances at him and this has made me so angry that each time she calls that she’s coming I’ll tell her I’m not home but she will still come.

Yesterday when she called to inform me that she was coming which I told her I was not home and I will branch her place when I’m returning. I knew she will come, so I went to hide in my room, and behold when I came out, I met her and my cousin having some conversation and I’m sure she initiated it. I didn’t even give her face as I was so annoyed as to why a lady will present herself so cheap for a man she barely knows.

Now I want to fully stop her from coming to our house but I don’t know where to pick on her because she’s a nice person aside this cheap silly attitude she’s displaying. How do I go about it?

