How Ghanaian A-List Actress, Jackie Appiah Greeted Pete Edochie After Meeting On Set

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has been spotted going on her knees to greet veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie after the duo met at a movie set.

Jackie Appiah is currently in Nigeria as part of the cast for an upcoming movie titled ‘Merry Go Wrong’, which features top Nollywood stars including Pete Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Nkechi Blessing, among others.

In the video shared online, the actress who has visibly added weight could be seen walking up to the veteran actor before bending her knees to greet him.

Pete Edochie didn’t hesitate as he patted her back.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZJPnH4ob7X/

Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4g9jSMNtZ7Q

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...